Maloy PR Rebrands To Help Businesses Conquer Obscurity And Drive Meaningful Growth

- Cory Maloy, CEOLEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Maloy PR , a full-service public relations agency based in Utah's Silicon Slopes, has officially launched a rebrand to reinforce its mission of helping businesses combat obscurity and achieve meaningful growth.Since 2017, Maloy PR has partnered with businesses to address the critical challenge of standing out in crowded markets. The rebrand reflects the agency's commitment to empowering clients with visibility, credibility, and influence through tailored public relations solutions.“Obscurity is more than an obstacle-it's a barrier to success,” said Cory Maloy, founder and CEO of Maloy PR.“Every business has a story worth telling. Our mission is to help ensure those stories are heard, turning challenges into opportunities for growth.”Maloy PR specializes in media outreach, strategic messaging, thought leadership, and crisis communication, delivering customized strategies that elevate brands above the noise. Complementary services, such as digital marketing, rebranding, and fractional Chief Communications Officer support, round out the agency's PR-first approach to integrated communications.The agency's team of PR experts combines decades of experience with a client-centric philosophy, focusing on clear storytelling and outcomes.“We understand the toll obscurity takes on businesses,” Maloy said.“That's why we provide solutions designed to replace the struggle with visibility and growth.”Since its inception, Maloy PR has helped clients across diverse industries achieve national media coverage, strengthen brand recognition, and drive audience engagement. The rebrand underscores the agency's readiness to expand its reach and support more businesses in taking their place in the spotlight.“This rebrand is about embracing the future,” said Maloy.“We're evolving as an agency to help our clients grow and thrive in ways they've always dreamed of.”About Maloy PRFounded in 2017, Maloy PR is a leading public relations agency specializing in strategic communications that build visibility, trust, and influence. Based in Silicon Slopes, the agency delivers results-driven services including media outreach, thought leadership, crisis communication, digital marketing, and fractional CCO support. Maloypr###

