Health Ministry On Seasonal Influenza And Metapneumovirus In Northern Hemisphere

Every year, various strains of seasonal flu (influenza) and
other acute respiratory viral infections spread in areas of the
Northern Hemisphere during the cold months (mainly from December to
Azerbaijan's
Health Ministry.
According to official sources, an unstable epidemiological
situation concerning metapneumovirus, another manifestation of
these diseases, is observed in China, Kazakhstan, and the Russian
Federation.
The Ministry of health informed that metapneumovirus is a
seasonal flu-like respiratory illness. This virus is widespread
globally and is one of the typical pathogens of acute respiratory
viral infections.
"Metapneumovirus manifests with symptoms similar to many other
acute respiratory viral infections, such as cough, nasal
congestion, runny nose, fever, shortness of breath, and hoarseness.
This infection primarily affects young children and individuals
with weakened immune systems. The virus develops in the upper
respiratory tract and, like other viral diseases, usually resolves
within 7-10 days. In individuals with weak immune systems or
comorbidities (e.g., bronchial asthma, chronic lung diseases), it
may complicate into bronchitis or pneumonia.
It is also important to note that in individuals without
comorbidities, respiratory infections generally pass without
complications and resolve on their own within a short period, so
treatment is usually symptomatic. The laboratory identification of
the virus does not change the therapeutic approach for the patient.
According to international protocols, routine testing for such
infections is not necessary.
In the country, to monitor the epidemiological situation and
identify which flu strains are circulating during the epidemic
period, the Ministry of Health's Center for Control of Special
Dangerous Infections conducts molecular (PCR) testing on nasal and
throat swabs taken from patients.
To protect public health and prevent infections, the Ministry of
Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan recommends that individuals,
especially those with high sensitivity, use personal protective
equipment (medical masks) at mass events and crowded places,
observe hand hygiene, and include vitamin-rich foods in their daily
diet. It is advisable for individuals with any respiratory symptoms
to receive symptomatic treatment at home.
Additionally, it is recommended that individuals in the risk
group for respiratory viral infections receive the flu vaccination
announced by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Every citizen should approach their health with special attention
and responsibility, protecting themselves and those around them
from infections," the statement emphasized.
