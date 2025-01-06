Boost Mobile And Liberty Tax Team Up To Help Stretch Your Tax Refund Further This Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Unlock big savings on your wireless plans and tax filing, plus a chance to double your refund

LITTLETON, Colo., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What do Boost Mobile 's phone plans and filing your taxes through Liberty Tax have in common? They both help maximize your budget! Boost Mobile and Liberty Tax are bringing big savings this tax season and beyond, including half off one year of service on Boost's best Unlimited plans and 25% off Liberty Tax filing services.



"Tax season is about finding opportunities to stretch your budget further," said Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing for Boost Mobile. "Our partnership with Liberty Tax gives customers affordable access to expert tax help, while also offering incredible savings on the latest devices and unlimited plans-making it easier than ever to save where it matters most."

Exclusive Savings to Maximize Your Refund:

New and existing Boost Mobile customers can enjoy 25% off tax filing services with Liberty Tax, while Liberty Tax customers unlock exclusive deals on Boost Mobile plans and devices on our reliable nationwide 5G network.

For a limited time, you can:

Get a moto g stylus 5G 2024 for FREE with port, plus $10 off per month on Boost Mobile's Unlimited Premium plan.

The savings don't stop there! This tax season Boost Mobile is offering everyone incredible discounts including:



Pay for 6 months, get 6 months FREE on Boost's Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Premium plans with BYOD. Deep device discounts, including the iPhone 15 for as low as $249.99, the motorola razr 2024 for just $69.99 and the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G FREE when you port your number.1

Feeling Lucky? Double Your Tax Refund

In addition to these incredible offers, Boost Mobile is also holding an exclusive sweepstakes giving customers a chance to double their tax refund-up to $10,000 in cash. Head to the nearest Boost Mobile store to enjoy a shot at pocketing even more this tax season.

Visit LibertyTax to kickstart your refund and take advantage of discounted filing services.

To learn more about Boost Mobile's latest offers on smartphones and unlimited service plans, head to BoostMobile today.

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25/mo. for unlimited 5G. Boost Mobile's nationwide cloud-native O-RAN 5G network delivers lightning-fast speeds, reliability, and coverage on the latest 5G devices. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices anytime without a trade-in. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Boost Mobile is the nation's newest nationwide mobile carrier in the U.S. and a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS ).

About Liberty Tax

Since 1997, Liberty Tax has helped millions of tax filers. Liberty Tax has 2,200+ retail branches and 12,000+ tax professionals across the United States and Canada. The Liberty Tax mission is to be trusted locally and respected nationally as the best choice for professional tax services.

1

Plan requirements apply. See BoostMobile for details.

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED