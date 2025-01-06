Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement Involving Purchasers Of Barclays PLC American Depository Shares

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK





IN RE BARCLAYS

PLC

SECURITIES LITIGATION









Case No. 1:22-cv-08172-KPF



SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED

SETTLEMENT, AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All persons and entities who or which purchased or otherwise acquired American Depository Shares of Barclays PLC during the period from February 18, 2021 through February 14, 2023, both dates inclusive, and were allegedly damaged thereby.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that Court-appointed Lead Plaintiff Boston Retirement System, on behalf of itself and all members of the proposed Settlement Class, and Barclays PLC ("Barclays" or the "Company"), James E. Staley, C.S. Venkatakrishnan, and Tushar Morzaria (collectively, "Defendants"), have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") in exchange for payment of $19,500,000 (the "Settlement").



A hearing will be held before the Honorable Katherine Polk Failla, either in person or remotely in the Court's discretion, on March 18, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET in Courtroom 618 of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, 40 Foley Square, New York, NY 10007 (the "Settlement Hearing") to determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated as of November 27, 2024; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the proceeds of the Settlement (the "Net Settlement Fund") to eligible Settlement Class Members; and (iv) approve Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application.

The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it remotely, without providing another written notice. Information about the hearing will be posted at . You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT.

If you have not yet received a long-form Notice of Pendency of Class Action, Proposed Settlement, and Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Expenses ("Notice") and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Barclays Securities Settlement

c/o Verita Global, LLC

P.O. Box 301171

Los Angeles, CA 90030-1171

[email protected]

1-866-724-6406

Inquiries, other than requests for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

LABATON KELLER SUCHAROW LLP

Christine M. Fox, Esq.

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005



[email protected]

1-888-219-6877

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than March 13, 2025 . If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice so that it is received no later than February 25, 2025 . If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.



Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are received no later than February 25, 2025 .



PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: January 6, 2025





BY ORDER OF THE









UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT









SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

SOURCE Labaton Sucharow LLP

