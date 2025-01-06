Sling Therapeutics Announces Presentation At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on late-stage development of an oral small molecule for the of thyroid eye (TED), today announced that Raymond Douglas, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Sling, will present at the 43rd Annual Healthcare being held January 13-16, 2025, in San Francisco, CA. Details of the presentation are as follows:

43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, January 13, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. PT

Presenter: Raymond Douglas, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Sling

Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA

About Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)

TED is a debilitating autoimmune disease that affects 70,000 people in the U.S. per year and has a similar prevalence in Europe. The disease is caused by dysfunction in the IGF-1R signaling pathway leads to a prevalence of thyroid-stimulating hormone receptor autoantibodies (TSHR-Abs) that drive excess fibrous tissue growth behind the eyes. This inflammation can push the eyes forward or cause the eyes and eyelids to become red and swollen. As the disease progresses it can lead to pain, eye bulging, and double vision. TED predominantly affects women, and most frequently affects people with hyperthyroidism due to Graves' disease. Current standard of care typically involves invasive procedures with potential adverse events like loss of hearing, hyperglycemia or menstrual changes.

About Sling Therapeutics

Sling Therapeutics, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on late-stage development of an oral small molecule for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). The company's lead product candidate, linsitinib, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of TED. Based on extensive preclinical and clinical data, linsitinib offers the potential of a convenient oral, small molecule that could significantly reduce the treatment burden for people living with TED while improving patient care by physicians and hospitals. For more information visit .

SOURCE Sling Therapeutics, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED