Estranged Left-Backed MLA Anvar Granted Bail In Vandalism Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 6 (IANS) The arrest of Nilambur legislator P.V. Anvar late Sunday night has sparked growing support for the estranged Left-backed leader. Arrested for allegedly vandalizing the District Forest Office on Sunday, Anvar was granted bail by Nilambur First Class Magistrate court on Monday.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Monday condemned the arrest, further fueling the controversy.

Anvar, who had parted ways with the CPI(M)-led Left after criticizing Chief Pinarayi Vijayan, had been attempting to ally with the Congress-led opposition. However, Satheesan strongly opposed the move, and no alliance materialized.

Following his arrest, several opposition leaders criticized how Anvar was detained and subsequently jailed under Vijayan, who also holds the Home Affairs portfolio.

Satheesan remarked that the man-animal conflict is a sensitive issue in Kerala, particularly in Anvar's constituency, where a recent elephant attack claimed a life.“Anvar joined his constituents in protest after the incident. It's surprising that within hours, the police surrounded his house and arrested him,” said Satheesan.

He drew parallels to other controversies, citing the case of State Education Minister V. Sivankutty and a legislator involved in causing damages in the State Assembly, neither of whom faced arrest.

Satheesan clarified that despite Anvar's overtures, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has not initiated discussions about inducting him.

Anvar was arrested following a protest outside the District Forest Office (DFO) in Malappuram over the death of a tribal man trampled by a wild elephant.

According to the police, Anvar and his followers vandalized the office, prompting authorities to file non-bailable charges against him and 10 others.

A local court sentenced Anvar to 14 days in judicial custody late Sunday night. On Monday, his supporters filed a bail application, the court first reserved the order after hearing the plea and later granted him bail.