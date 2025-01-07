Waaree Energies Begins Trial Production At 5.4 GW Solar Cell Plant In Gujarat

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 7 (KNN) Waaree Energies, India's leading solar PV module manufacturer, has commenced trial production at its state-of-the-art 5.4 Gigawatt (GW) solar cell facility in Chikhli, Gujarat.

This development marks a significant step toward bolstering India's manufacturing capabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Waaree's Whole-time Director & CEO, Amit Paithankar, emphasised the strategic importance of this initiative.

"The commencement of trial production at our solar cell manufacturing facility is indeed an achievement for us and a testament to India's renewable energy aspirations. Our drive for backward integration is aligned with the nation's goal of reducing dependence on imports, thereby creating a robust, self-reliant solar supply chain,” he said.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Waaree operates one of the largest solar PV module manufacturing infrastructures in India, with an impressive installed capacity of 13.3 GW. This includes 1.3 GW from Indosolar, further consolidating its leadership in the sector.

The company also has a global footprint across 25 countries, offering a range of solar solutions, from panel manufacturing to engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, project development, and rooftop systems.

The Chikhli facility, boasting a 5.4 GW capacity, positions Waaree as the operator of the largest advanced solar cell manufacturing plant in India.

This milestone aligns with the country's broader vision of achieving energy self-reliance and scaling up renewable energy production.

By reducing dependence on imports and focusing on backward integration, Waaree reinforces its commitment to strengthening India's solar manufacturing ecosystem.

This advancement not only supports domestic renewable energy goals but also underscores India's potential as a global leader in clean energy technology.

