Cruise Ship Goddess Of The Night Champions LFC Biodigester As Onboard Food Waste Solution

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot Ocean, the leader for onboard organic waste management solutions in the marine environment, announced today that Goddess of the Night, formerly known as Mykonos Magic, has deployed the LFC biodigester onboard as their premier food waste solution.

The ship was built in 2004 as the Costa Magica and was the fifth Destiny-class vessel owned by Carnival Corporation & plc. In 2023, Costa Magica was sold to Greek ferry company Seajets. It was renamed to Mykonos Magic, then later renamed again to Goddess of the Night.

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a galley or recycling center and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be taken off in a tender. Power Knot has nine different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 6000 kg (13200 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally on land and on the ocean, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.

"The strategic incorporation of the LFC biodigester onboard Goddess of the Night demonstrates the vessel's dedication to environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "The LFC biodigester continues to eliminate food waste onboard cruise ships with a positive environmental impact."

About Power Knot Ocean

Power Knot Ocean provides safe and economically sound solutions for managers of cruise ships, cargo ships, and yachts globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with DOJ and MARPOL regulations. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

