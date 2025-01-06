HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 2025 ICR INVESTOR CONFERENCE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB ) announced today that the Company will participate in the 27th ICR Investor Conference, to be held January 13-15, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. Company participants will be R. Scott Tidey, President and CEO, and Sally M. Cunningham, Senior Vice President, Chief Officer and Treasurer.

The Company's presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at hamiltonbeachbrands . For more information about the conference visit

ICR Conference 2025 .

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, and TrueAir®. The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. The Company licenses the brands for CHI® premium garment care products, CloroxTM True HEPA air purifiers, and Brita HubTM countertop electric water filtration appliances. The Company has exclusive multiyear agreements to design, sell, market, and distribute Bartesian® cocktail makers and Numilk® plant-based milk makers. The Company's Hamilton Beach Health subsidiary is focused on expanding the Company's participation in the home health market. In 2024, Hamilton Beach Health acquired HealthBeacon, a medical technology firm that specializes in developing connected devices. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit hamiltonbeachbrands .

