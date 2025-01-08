BOSTON ONCOLOGY ARABIA And SPIMACO Partner To Localize Advanced Oral Oncology Treatments In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- In a landmark step towards advancing cancer care in the Middle East, BOSTON ONCOLOGY ARABIA and SPIMACO have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to localize the production of advanced oral oncology treatments in the Kingdom. Announced at the CPHI Middle East conference, this partnership reflects a shared commitment to improving patient outcomes, fostering local expertise, and contributing to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals for healthcare transformation.

Pioneering Localization

Focused on the transfer of technology and knowledge, the collaboration will enable the parties to commercialize essential oral oncology medications domestically. The initiative not only improves access to life-saving treatments, but also strengthens the Kingdom's industrial and healthcare infrastructure.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone toward ensuring that patients in Saudi Arabia and beyond have access to world-class oncology treatments without delay,” said Dr. Abdullah Baaj, CEO of Boston Oncology Arabia.“By localizing production and investing in cutting-edge technologies, we are not just meeting immediate needs-we are modeling a sustainable future for oncology care in the GCC / MENA region.”

SPIMACO CEO Jérôme Cabannes added: "This partnership enhances our ability to provide high-quality oncology treatments and strengthens our commitment to the Kingdom's vision of a self-reliant healthcare system. It reflects our shared dedication to patient care and reinforces our leadership role in the pharmaceutical industry."

Strategic Alignment with Vision 2030

This collaboration reinforces Saudi Arabia's leadership in regional and global pharmaceutical markets. By establishing local manufacturing capabilities for advanced oral oncology therapies, the partnership aligns with Vision 2030's goals to reduce dependency on imports, strengthen local industry, and enhance access to innovative treatments for patients across the Kingdom.

Looking Ahead

The partnership will prioritize the commercialization of key oral oncology therapies over the next five years, driving significant benefits including job creation, the development of local expertise and production capacity, and equitable access to critical cancer treatments across Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region.

This collaboration showcases the potential of bold strategic partnerships to unlock new opportunities to advance oncology care and address critical healthcare needs.

About Boston Oncology Arabia

Headquartered in Riyadh, Boston Oncology Arabia is a leading pharmaceutical company with a mission to impact the lives of one billion patients by 2030. The company is recognized for its innovative approach to conquering market complexity, delivering the full value of its products to the market while achieving outsized and sustainable competitive share. Focused on the licensing, local development, and manufacturing of world-class medicines, Boston Oncology Arabia's end-to-end supply chain ensures transformative access to essential therapeutics-reaching hospital systems swiftly, reliably and affordably.

