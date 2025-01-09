Egypt Welcomes Indonesia's Entry Into BRICS

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Jan 10 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt welcomed yesterday, Indonesia's entry into the BRICS group as a full member, according to the Egyptian Foreign statement.

“Egypt looks forward to the Indonesian participation in all activities of the bloc, to enrich and enhance cooperation in various fields of mutual interest, and to achieve development for their people,” the statement said.

The ministry highlighted that,“Indonesia's entry into BRICS constitutes an additional bridge for cooperation between the two countries, that enjoy historic and distinguished relations at all levels.”

On Monday, Brazil, which holds the group's rotating presidency in 2025, announced the official entry of Indonesia as a full member into BRICS.

Indonesia's accession was approved in 2023, and formalised, following the formation of the new government in the country.– NNN-MENA