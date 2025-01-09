No Direct Train Between Kashmir & Delhi
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With train services set to begin between Kashmir and New Delhi, it has been confirmed that all trains traveling to Srinagar or returning to New Delhi will halt at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Railway Station in Katra, Jammu, for transshipment.
Railway officials, citing security concerns, have confirmed that Katra station will be the point where passengers will need to change trains.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Trains either coming from Srinagar or returning to New Delhi will stop at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station in Katra, Jammu, where passengers will have to board another train to complete their journey,” ETV Bharat quoted officials as saying.
ADVERTISEMENT
As per the report, platform number 1 has been designated for Kashmir-bound trains.
“When a train arrives at this platform, all passengers will have to deboard and exit the station. They will then need to re-scan their luggage at the departure lounge before boarding the train stationed at platform number 1 for their onward journey. The same train will not continue to further destinations, and passengers will have to wait for the next train to proceed,” officials explained.
Read Also
Udhampur-Baramulla Rail- High-Speed Trial Run Successful
'Winter-Ready' Vande Bharat For Kashmir Unveiled
Notably, Northern Railway had already released a timetable for train services to Kashmir on December 31. The schedule mentions that one Vande Bharat Express and two Mail Express trains will run daily between SMVD Katra and Srinagar. Although the Railways had issued the train timings, there was no mention of the onward journey from Katra to other destinations.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Union government for the official inauguration date of the train service to Kashmir. The inauguration is expected to take place on January 13, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Srinagar to inaugurate the Z-Morh Tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, located between Gagangir and Sonamarg.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN09012025000215011059ID1109074978
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.