No Direct Train Between Kashmir & Delhi

Railway officials, citing security concerns, have confirmed that Katra station will be the point where will need to change trains.

“Trains either coming from Srinagar or returning to New Delhi will stop at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station in Katra, Jammu, where passengers will have to board another train to complete their journey,” ETV Bharat quoted officials as saying.

As per the report, platform number 1 has been designated for Kashmir-bound trains.

“When a train arrives at this platform, all passengers will have to deboard and exit the station. They will then need to re-scan their luggage at the departure lounge before boarding the train stationed at platform number 1 for their onward journey. The same train will not continue to further destinations, and passengers will have to wait for the next train to proceed,” officials explained.

Notably, Northern Railway had already released a timetable for train services to Kashmir on December 31. The schedule mentions that one Vande Bharat Express and two Mail Express trains will run daily between SMVD Katra and Srinagar. Although the Railways had issued the train timings, there was no mention of the onward journey from Katra to other destinations.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Union government for the official inauguration date of the train service to Kashmir. The inauguration is expected to take place on January 13, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Srinagar to inaugurate the Z-Morh Tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, located between Gagangir and Sonamarg.

