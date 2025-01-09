Khelo India Winter Games: J&K Govt Forms High-Level Panels

The Organizing cum Coordination Committee is led by the Union for Youth Affairs and Sports, which includes the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister of J&K as Co-Chairpersons, with its key members include the Director General of the Sports Authority of India, Secretary of the Youth Services and Sports Department besides, representatives from the Indian Olympic Association.

The committee will provide overarching policy directions for the Games.

Similarly, the Executive Committee, led by the Chief Secretary of J&K, will focus on the operational aspects, including infrastructure development, coordination among agencies, and supervision of projects.

The committee will also be monitoring venue readiness, reviewing progress and to ensure smooth management of all activities related to the Games. The committee includes senior officials from the Tourism, Transport, and Health departments, along with eminent sportspersons Gul Mustafa and Hafeeza Hassan.

It is worth mentioning that regular meetings of both committees have been mandated to ensure timely execution and resolution of issues.

