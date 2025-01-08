(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Pudu Robotics partners with Burroughs to strengthen customer service

January 8, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Pudu Robotics , a provider of commercial service robots, and Burroughs , North America's largest independent services provider of unattended self-service technology, robotic automation systems, payment and transaction automation, and connected IoT technologies, have agreed“a groundbreaking partnership”.

This“landmark collaboration” will redefine customer care for businesses across North America by combining cutting-edge with a proven service network. By focusing on reliability, efficiency, and expanded reach, the two companies are paving the way for more innovative and seamless customer experiences.

Pudu Robotics, renowned for its cutting-edge robotics, empowers industries ranging from hospitality and retail to healthcare and manufacturing with user-friendly and efficient service, cleaning, and industrial solutions.

With a growing demand for timely and cost-effective support solutions for their robots, Pudu Robotics sought a trusted service provider to help elevate its North American operations.

Burroughs is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and has a network consisting of two repair depots, two technical support centers of excellence, a distribution center, 120+ forward stocking locations, and 500 service technicians strategically placed across the US and Canada which will blanket Pudu's North American clients with expansive and responsive support.

With its robust service expertise supporting self-service technology, robotic automation systems, payment and transaction automation, and connected IoT technologies, Burroughs is uniquely positioned to meet this demand.

Together, Pudu Robotics and Burroughs will deliver an effective service model with faster deployment and installation, and increased uptimes for customers.

Pudu Robotics is proud to partner with Burroughs to champion unmatched client care and broader operational coverage to businesses throughout North America.

Skyler Wu, technical support leader for Americas, Pudu Robotics, says:“Working with Burroughs means we can offer our North American customers quicker and more affordable support. We're excited about how this will boost satisfaction and ensure our robots are successfully rolled out across the region.”

Burroughs is accelerating their growth within high-demand industries like robotics and automation by leveraging its full lifecycle, technology-enabled service and support.

This strategic partnership with Pudu Robotics allows Burroughs to expand its proven digital-first service model, capitalize on emerging advancements, and reinforce its leadership in the evolving robotics market.

Anson Martin, Burroughs CEO, says:“Burroughs and Pudu Robotics share a culture of innovation with a strong technology-based approach focused on delivering a more engaging experience for our customers.

“Our vast expertise and comprehensive service coverage, paired with our breadth and depth of offerings will enable fast deployment and installation and market-leading equipment uptime that aligns with Pudu Robotics' brand promise.”

The partnership between Burroughs and Pudu Robotics underscores a shared commitment to innovation and customer excellence. Together, they are poised to lead the robotics and automation industries, delivering unmatched service and solutions to businesses across North America.