Adhere To Timelines For Probes, Trials: LG
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday reviewed the implementation of three new criminal laws in the Union Territory and stressed the need for increase in conviction rates, particularly in cases related to anti-national activities and terrorism.
The Lieutenant Governor called for ensuring transparency in Police actions and adhering to timelines set for the speedy investigation of cases in Jammu and Kashmir. He also stressed to make dedicated efforts to strengthen the criminal justice system.
Sinha chaired a high-level meeting to review the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 in the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.
He reviewed measures taken for capacity building and the training of police personnel and officials from other departments to ensure the effective enforcement of these new laws which came into effect on July 1, 2024.
The Lieutenant Governor emphasised the importance of improving the conviction rate, particularly in heinous crimes, anti-national activities and terror-related incidents.
“We must ensure transparency in police actions and strictly adhere to the timelines for investigations and trials outlined in the new criminal laws,” the Lieutenant Governor stated.
He directed officials to conduct a comparative study of the pre- and post-implementation phases of the new criminal laws.
The LG instructed the preparation of a calendar for public awareness campaigns in collaboration with various departments to educate the public about these laws.
The meeting also discussed progress in various technological initiatives, the notification of standard operating procedures (SoPs) and guidelines, the translation of the new laws into Dogri and Kashmiri languages, the procurement of forensic science laboratory (FSL) vans and the training of forensic experts, prison personnel and judicial officers.
