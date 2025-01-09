Climate Change Threatens Agriculture

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

India's rice and wheat yields are projected to decline by 6-10% due to climate change, threatening food security for millions, senior officials have warned. One major reason for this is that the changes in climate are reducing the frequency and intensity of Western Disturbances, which bring winter rain and snow to northwest India, leading to water shortages for over two billion people dependent on Himalayan rivers. Experts from the India Meteorological Department and of Earth Sciences have pointed out the growing erratic nature of weather patterns, with extreme events becoming more frequent and harder to predict. Staples for India's 1.4 billion population like wheat and

rice make up 14 percent of global food supplies. Climate change could reduce wheat and rice yields by 6-10 percent, posing serious challenges to the nation's food security.

Rice is also a staple in Kashmir, and we import it in large quantities to compensate for the low paddy output in the region. Now climate change is threatening to further reduce the local rice production by depleting the water resources. Jammu and Kashmir boasts approximately 18,000 glaciers, including large ones like Siachen glacier. These glaciers are an invaluable resource, serving as a lifeline for the region, providing water for agriculture. However, with temperatures on the rise due to climate change, these glaciers are melting at an accelerated pace.



One of the most pressing concerns is the shift in the timing of water availability. Historically, the Valley has relied on the gradual release of water from melting glaciers during the crucial months of June and July, coinciding with the agricultural season when water demand is at its peak. However, changing climate patterns have disrupted this cycle, leading to a surplus of water in March, April, and May when it is not required. It has dire implications for the ecosystem and the people who depend on it. The melting glaciers disrupt the traditional water supply cycle, severely affecting agriculture.



In Kashmir, the impact of climate change on agriculture is further exacerbated by the shrinking paddy lands. According to official figures, over the past seven years, Kashmir has lost a staggering 6,000 hectares of paddy land, reducing the total land under paddy cultivation from 1,35,000 hectares to 1,29,000 hectares. Although there has been a significant increase in rice yield.

This threatens both food security and the livelihoods of the people. Although the magnitude of this problem is so huge that mere government policies and interventions can't alter the factors that are global in scale. But yes, government interventions can certainly make a redeeming difference and is the need of the hour.

