'Z-Morh Tunnel Will Fuel Economic Growth In Sonamarg'

Once operational, the tunnel will reduce time from Gagangheer to Sonamarg – a renowned destination – to just 20 to 25 minutes, cutting down hours of travel and offering safe, year-round access to the popular tourist destination.

The tunnel, which was under for several years, will also ensure that the road to Sonamarg remains open even during the harsh winter months when heavy snowfall and avalanches often force the closure of the highway for extended periods. This development is expected to alleviate one of the most crucial challenges faced by locals and travellers by providing uninterrupted access to the region's scenic beauty and strategic border areas.

Equipped with modern amenities and state-of-the-art safety features, the Z-Morh tunnel is expected to enhance tourism in Sonamarg, renowned for its winter sports and breathtaking landscapes.

Locals, hoteliers and traders have expressed their enthusiasm and said they anticipate a boost in both domestic and international visitors, reported news agency KNO.

Irshad Ahmad Bhat, a local business owner, said,“The opening of the Z-Morh tunnel is a dream come true for us. It will not only improve our livelihoods but also offer new opportunities for the growth of winter tourism, which is the backbone of our economy.”

Local leaders said the tunnel has the potential to strengthen the region's infrastructure and strategic importance. It will create a more integrated and prosperous region by connecting remote areas to the broader national economic framework, they said.

An official termed it a historic moment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.“The Z-Morh tunnel marks a new chapter in regional development. It will ensure safe passage of goods, services and people to the border areas and enhance the economic growth of the region,” he said.

He said the tunnel's completion underscores the government's commitment to modernising infrastructure in remote areas and improving the quality of life for local residents while also providing advantages for national security.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the tunnel as a game changer. In a post on X, he wrote: 'J&K, especially central Kashmir, looks forward to the inauguration of a vital piece of infrastructure in the coming days. This asset will be a game changer for the expansion of winter tourism in the valley.

MLA Kangan, Mian Mehar Ali, hailed the project, saying the Z-Morh tunnel will ensure that Sonamarg remains accessible even through the harsh winter months, benefiting both locals and visitors alike.

CEO, Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA), Ghulam Mohammad Bhat said:“The opening of the Z-Morh Tunnel is not just a time-saver; it's a game-changer for Sonamarg. It will revolutionise tourism, and benefit hoteliers and winter-games enthusiasts and everyone associated with the region's tourism industry. This will keep Sonamarg open for the whole year.”

