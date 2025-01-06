Ciclopirox Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.2% CAGR, Reaching US$ 19.5 Million By 2033 Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Fact's analysis, the global ciclopirox market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 11.8 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%, reaching approximately US$ 19.5 million by 2033.Key drivers of this market include the increasing awareness of personal hygiene, the rising prevalence of fungal infections, and the growing demand for effective antifungal treatments. Additionally, factors such as lifestyle changes, population growth, and heightened awareness about healthcare further contribute to the market's expansion.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Country-wise InsightsChina is emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets for ciclopirox, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.8%, projected to reach a total valuation of US$ 3.6 million by 2033.The country's large and growing population significantly contributes to the higher prevalence of fungal infections. In 2020, approximately 18% of China's population was aged 60 years or older, a proportion expected to rise in the coming years. As the aging population is more susceptible to fungal infections, this demographic shift is a key driver for the expansion of the ciclopirox market.Additionally, the rise in disposable income and the rapid development of the e-commerce sector in China are fueling market growth. The increasing preference for online shopping has made ciclopirox medication more accessible through various digital platforms, further supporting the market's expansion as consumers shift from traditional retail to online purchases.Category-wise InsightsCreams are the most popular choice for treating fungal and other infections due to several key advantages:Purchase Convenience: Cream-based ciclopirox products are widely available over-the-counter (OTC) and through online stores, eliminating the need for prescriptions.Affordability: Creams are more cost-effective compared to alternatives like ointments, gels, or shampoos, making them accessible to a broader audience.Low Risk of Side Effects: Applied externally, creams have minimal side effects as they are not ingested, and they often contain lower concentrations of active ingredients.Ease of Application: Packaged in user-friendly tubes or pump dispensers, creams are simple to apply directly to affected areas.Prominent PlayersKey players in the ciclopirox market include Kumar Organic Products Limited, Pharmaffiliates, Seqens Group, Fengchen Group Co., Ltd, MuseChem Chemicals, B JOSHI AGROCHEM PHARMA, and Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.These companies prioritize innovation and continuous product development, heavily investing in research and development to introduce safer, more effective products with minimal side effects.Additionally, geographic expansion remains a strategic focus for these players, enabling them to increase market share while meeting the growing demand for ciclopirox across different regions.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Segmentation of Ciclopirox Industry ResearchBy Form :Powder formLiquid formBy Purity :High (<98%)Low (>98%)By End Product :LotionCreamsOintmentsGelsShampooBy Region :North AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & OceaniaLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact:Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market : Size was valued at US$ 744.7 million in 2023 and expand at a CAGR of 3.4% to end up at US$ 1,075.7 million by 2034.High-purity Electronic Chemicals Market : Size is valued at US$ 27.2 billion in 2024 and has been forecast to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.7% to end up at US$ 56.9 billion by 2034.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232Email: ...

