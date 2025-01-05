Who Is Aubrey Plaza, The Actor-Wife Of Late Writer-Director Jeff Baena?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Writer-director Jeff Baena, known for films like Life After Beth (2014) and The Little Hours (2017), has died at 47. Baena was found at his Los Angeles home on Friday. Baena, who was married to Aubrey Plaza, co-wrote I Heart Huckabees (2004) and directed five acclaimed indie films, four of which premiered at Sundance. He and Plaza, who appeared in four of his films, married in 2021.

Jeff Baena is survived by Aubrey Plaza, his parents, step-parents, brother, and step-siblings.

Aubrey Plaza , the acclaimed known for her deadpan wit and unique charm, shared both a personal and professional partnership with her late husband, writer-director Jeff Baena. The two collaborated on several films, with Plaza starring in four of Baena's works, including Life After Beth (2014) and The Little Hours (2017). Their relationship, which began before their marriage in 2021, was deeply intertwined with their creative projects, and Plaza's work in Baena's films helped solidify her place as a versatile talent in Hollywood. In the wake of Baena's untimely passing at 47, Plaza's career and their shared creative journey remain central to the legacy they built together.

Aubrey Plaza - Versatile actor and comedian

Aubrey Plaza is a celebrated American actress, comedian, and producer, widely known for her sharp wit, deadpan humor, and ability to excel in both comedic and dramatic roles. Her distinct style and versatility have made her one of the most admired performers in Hollywood.

Early Life and education

Born on June 26, 1984, in Wilmington, Delaware, Plaza grew up in a multicultural family of Puerto Rican and Irish heritage. She attended Ursuline Academy, an all-girls Catholic school, and later pursued film studies at the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, graduating in 2006.

Before her rise to fame, Plaza honed her comedic skills performing improv and sketch comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York City.