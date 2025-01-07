(MENAFN) Pro-Palestinian organizations have filed 50 complaints in local courts worldwide against Israeli reservists for crimes allegedly committed during the ongoing Gaza conflict. The Zionist Broadcasting Corporation reported an uptick in efforts to prosecute Israeli abroad since the war's escalation on October 7, 2023. Of the 50 complaints, 10 have led to investigations in various countries, although no have been made so far. While the Zionist Broadcasting Corporation did not specify the nations involved, Israeli outlet Haaretz identified South Africa, Sri Lanka, Belgium, France, and Brazil as the countries currently involved in legal proceedings against Israeli soldiers.



According to the report, the Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) Information Security Division revealed that soldiers are posting millions of daily photos and videos on social media, documenting their involvement in military operations. This has increased the risk of identification and prosecution for alleged war crimes. Despite this, no formal travel restrictions have been imposed on soldiers, although special attention is being given to dual citizens, particularly in high-risk countries like South Africa. The report also noted that Israeli security authorities are re-evaluating high-risk flights and legal risks, urging soldiers to limit their social media activity. Experts have raised concerns that there is no comprehensive plan to tackle this issue, despite ongoing efforts to minimize exposure and legal repercussions.



Recently, several Israeli soldiers have been warned to leave certain countries where they were at risk of arrest after local courts received complaints accusing them of crimes committed during the conflict in Gaza. Throughout the war, many soldiers have shared videos showcasing violent acts, including killings, abuse, and the destruction of civilian homes. The Israeli military's actions in Gaza, supported by the U.S., have resulted in over 154,000 Palestinian deaths and injuries, most of them women and children. The conflict has caused widespread devastation, famine, and a humanitarian disaster. The occupation continues despite two arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant, on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

