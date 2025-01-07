US Secretary of State reiterates that Syria's political transition must result in inclusive, accountable government

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that Syria's transition must result in an inclusive and accountable government. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that Syria does not become a hub for terrorism.



In a statement from the State Department, Blinken expressed the United States' support for a Syrian-led political transition that is both peaceful and representative. He called for respect for the fundamental rights and freedoms of all Syrians, including minorities, while working to prevent Syria from being used as a base for terrorism.



Blinken also highlighted the international community's role in facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid across Syria, underscoring the need for continued assistance to support the country's people.

MENAFN07012025000045015687ID1109062402