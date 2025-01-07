Riyadh To Host Arab Union Of Electricity Conference In February
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Arabia will host the 8th General conference of the Arab Union of Electricity in Riyadh from February 11 to 13 under the theme "Towards a Sustainable Electrical energy Future for the Arab World."
The conference will bring together more than 1,000 figures, including government officials, decision-makers, chief executives, academics, and experts in electricity and energy, as well as major companies in the electricity and energy sector.
Held under the sponsorship of the Saudi Ministry of Energy, the conference aims to exchange experiences, discuss challenges facing the electricity industry in Arab countries, and explore opportunities for cooperation.
The Arab Union for Electricity (AUE) holds a General Conference every three years, serving as a leading scientific forum for the electricity and energy industry in the Arab Region. (QNA)
