Houthi group (Ansar Allah) in Yemen announces several military operations

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Houthi group (Ansar Allah) in Yemen announced several military operations, including targeting the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and military sites in occupied Palestine.



Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree revealed in a televised statement that the group’s missile and drone forces carried out a joint military operation against the USS Harry Truman in the northern Red Sea. According to Saree, the carrier was struck with two cruise missiles and four drones as it prepared to launch an on Yemen, resulting in the failure of the planned attack.



The Houthi forces also carried out two drone operations targeting Israeli military sites. The first operation hit a military target in occupied Jaffa, and the second targeted a vital Israeli asset in Ashkelon. In the evening, another drone strike targeted a military site in occupied Jaffa. This marks the third time in three weeks that the Houthis have claimed attacks on the USS Harry Truman, which arrived in the region under US Central Command's influence in mid-January, following similar operations in December.

MENAFN07012025000045015687ID1109062403