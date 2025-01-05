Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer Resigns Amid Coalition Talks Collapse
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has announced his resignation
from both his position as Chancellor and as the leader of the
Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) following the failure of coalition
talks led by the ÖVP, Azernews reports.
In the parliamentary elections held on September 29 last year,
the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) won with 28.8 percent
of the vote. However, President Alexander Van der Bellen did not
grant the mandate to form a new government to the FPÖ, which
finished first, but instead to the ÖVP, which came in second with
26.2 percent of the vote. Van der Bellen justified his decision by
stating that other parties did not want to be part of a government
with the FPÖ. Consequently, Karl Nehammer was tasked with forming
the new government, and coalition talks began with the Social
Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ) and the New Austria and Liberal
Forum (NEOS).
Before Christmas, the parties indicated that the coalition talks
were progressing well, and a final decision was expected at the
beginning of 2025 after discussing the details of financial
matters. However, on January 4, NEOS announced that it was
withdrawing from the coalition talks due to significant
differences. Following this, it was expected that talks would
continue between the ÖVP and SPÖ, but by the evening, the ÖVP also
left the negotiating table, leading to a political crisis over the
formation of a new government after the parliamentary
elections.
In light of the political situation, Chancellor Karl Nehammer
announced his resignation and stated that he would work to ensure a
smooth transition to new leadership. Currently, his party is
searching for new leadership while also determining the fate of the
coalition talks. The only option left for the ÖVP to continue
coalition talks and form a government is with the far-right FPÖ. In
this case, the ÖVP would have to accept a junior partner role based
on the vote share. Another important question is who will be the
new leader of the party and whether that person will serve in the
role for a short or long term.
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen is expected to
announce his position on the situation during the day. The current
crisis has created a deadlock, and the preferred political
constellation of the head of state has not been achieved, limiting
options for further political maneuvers. The political course the
ÖVP will take (whether to be ready for coalition talks with the FPÖ
or to go for new elections) will influence the president's
decision.
The FPÖ appears to be the biggest beneficiary of this crisis.
Party leader Herbert Kickl stated that the current situation
provides an opportunity for the ÖVP to understand the will of the
people expressed in the parliamentary elections. He reiterated that
his party, as the election winner, should be represented in the
government.
Recent polls indicate that the FPÖ has gained more supporters in
recent weeks. This means that whether participating in government
talks or facing new parliamentary elections, the FPÖ is likely to
strengthen its position further.
MENAFN05012025000195011045ID1109056932
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.