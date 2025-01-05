Minsk Group: 30-Year Legacy Of Ineffectiveness And Good-For-Nothing

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
The irrelevance and toothlessness of the Minsk Group, which has
been flogging a dead horse since its establishment, have already
been confirmed by Russia, the co-chair of the group, as well.
Recently, in a press briefing, the spokesperson of the Russian MFA,
Maria Zakharova, touched upon the issue and pointed out that all
structures of the Minsk conference, meaning the Minsk Group and the
post of the OSCE representative dealing with the Garabagh
resolution, are subject to dissolution. She added that the optimal
path for making such a decision would be a joint proposal by Baku
and Yerevan to disband these structures.
It is worth noting that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had
previously expressed a similar idea in an interview with an
international media outlet. During the interview, Ilham Aliyev
rightfully posed the following question: 'If Armenia has recognized
Garbagh as part of Azerbaijan, and the Minsk Group was created to
resolve the Garabagh issue, why is it still needed?'
Supposedly, even Armenia is in favor of the dissolution of the
Minsk Group. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated
that Armenia's stance on the idea of disbanding the OSCE Minsk
Group is constructive. This raises an irony: despite two
belligerent sides and one of the three co-chairs being in favor of
disbanding the group, yet it continues to exist. Why?
To put this into perspective, one should look at the date
Group's establishment and the reason for its establishment. Thus,
the Minsk Group was established in 1992 to moderate peaceful
solutions to the Garabagh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
However, from the day it was set up, the Group proved to be
toothless or biased, because it did not take any measures against
Armenia to cajole it to withdraw its army from invaded Azerbaijani
territories. Over the course of 30 years, the chairmen of the Group
traveled to the region dozens of times and exerted fruitless
efforts. The absurdity of the issue extended to such a degree that
even the members of the Group started to mock their own activities.
After the 44-day war, reminiscing about the halcyon days, one of
them noted that they used to stay in luxury hotels and dine in the
most expensive restaurants in Baku and Yerevan when they visited
the region. In other words, he just admitted that it had suited
them and they had been reluctant to solve the conflict. Instead,
they had taken advantage of the conflict and spent a good time at
the cost of the agony of millions of refugees. Their inactivity
emboldened Armenia to dare to proclaim 'New Wars, New Territories'
and to attack Azerbaijan, which resulted in capitulation.
More precisely, on September 27, 2020, in the wake of the
Armenian attack, Azerbaijan conducted the Counter Assault
Operation, which would later be dubbed in history as the Second
Garabagh War, or the 44-day war, and liberated its territories from
the Armenian invasion. So, this raises questions: 'If Azerbaijan
liberated its territories through the war, sacrificing 2,500 of its
sons and spending millions of dollars, why did we need the Minsk
Group? To feed them? To entertain them in luxury hotels and
restaurants?
To top it all off, the Garabagh issue has been solved, and
Armenia has recognized Garabagh as an integral part of Azerbaijan.
So, why do we need the good-for-nothing Minsk Group? Here is the
point: Armenia has not learned a lesson from all the tragedies that
happened in the last century. Or, the ineffectiveness of
international organizations, including the Minsk Group, in the face
of Armenia's Garabagh invasion left a sweet taste in the mouth of
Yerevan. They do believe that once again they will be able to grab
a territory from Azerbaijan and that is why they do their best to
keep the Group alive and avoid signing a peace treaty with
Azerbaijan. Armenia should not forget that Armenia will not get
anything good from warring with Azerbaijan. It should not be
forgotten that the Garabagh conflict morphed Armenia into a failed
state. Every six Armenians have left the country for 30 years. The
country has been isolated from all international projects
traversing the region. New wars will not bring new territories. On
the contrary it will much more decreasing in the population and
much more economic problems.
So, as they say, action speaks louder, Armenia should come to
make its move and together with Azerbaijan apply to the Minsk Group
to dissolve it.
MENAFN05012025000195011045ID1109056929
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.