Iran's Bushehr province experiences 5.2-magnitude earthquake

(MENAFN) On Monday evening, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Riz District in Bushehr Province, located in southern Iran. The quake hit at around 8:29 PM local time and caused noticeable tremors in the region. The epicenter of the earthquake was pinpointed in the Riz District, which is part of Jam County in Bushehr Province.



The Iranian National Seismography Center, based at the Geophysics Institute of the University of Tehran, reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometers beneath the earth’s surface. This depth is considered moderate, and the seismic activity was felt across the surrounding areas.



The epicenter of the earthquake was located approximately 29 kilometers away from the center of Riz town, a key locality in the region. Although the earthquake was of moderate strength, it was strong enough to be felt by residents, raising concerns over potential damage and aftershocks in the coming hours.



There have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties, but local authorities are monitoring the situation closely. Iran is situated on several active seismic fault lines, making it prone to frequent earthquakes, some of which can cause extensive damage and loss of life.

MENAFN07012025000045015839ID1109062172