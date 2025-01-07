Aquatic Research Center Releases Fish In Qatari Waters To Boost Marine Wildlife

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Municipality's Aquatic Research Center has successfully released several species of high-value fish into Qatar's waters as part of an innovative initiative to enhance the country's marine wildlife.

The release included commercially important species such as Sobaity Seabream (Sbiti), Red Snapper (Shaqra), Yellowfin Bream (Sha'm), Marblede Spinefoot & Rabbitfish (Safi), and Greasy Grouper (Hamour).

File photo of the Hamour fish released in a previous batch.

The carefully planned operation involved preparing transport tanks with water and fish fingerlings, which were released once they reached the appropriate weight.

The release sites were specifically chosen in protected areas that serve as natural nurseries for young fish.

The Aquatic Research Centre, which is key to country's food security, plays a strategic role in developing Qatar's fisheries wealth.

The project aims to sustainably increase the population of economically valuable fish species while protecting and preserving marine environment and biodiversity.

This initiative aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030's goals of strengthening food security and maintaining marine biodiversity.