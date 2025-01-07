Elon musk suggests America should 'liberate' Britain from 'tyrannical government'
(MENAFN) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has pursued to spar online with the major British official, saying Washington should become implicated and “liberate” the Brits from their allegedly “tyrannical government.”
The billionaire done a poll on the idea on Monday on his social media platform X, demanding users whether “America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government.” The suggesting got a positive welcome, with about 59 percent of respondents supporting it. Over 1.4 million individuals voted on the matter in no more than 12 hours.
The obvious regime-transformation proposal comes after a pursuing assault started in the previous week by the US-based billionaire against the major British leadership. Musk has pointed on British Primer Keir Starmer, charging him of failure to deal with the grooming-gangs problem and to appropriately examine numerous attacks on underage girls at the period the incumbent PM managed the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service, from 2008 to 2013.
