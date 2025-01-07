Tottenham Hotspur Extend Captain Heung-Min Son’S Contract Till 2026

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Jan 7 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur have exercised the option to extend captain Heung-Min Son's contract, for a year, which will now run until the summer of 2026.

Since joining from Bayer Leverkusen almost a decade ago, the number seven has gone from strength to strength in Lilywhite, making 431 appearances – seeing him to 11th in Spurs' all-time appearances list- and scoring 169 goals – the fourth most in the Club's history.

Named Club captain in August, 2023, the South Korea international has certainly cemented himself in Tottenham history, scoring a number of iconic goals on landmark occasions for the Club.

“We are delighted to announce that we have exercised the option to extend Heung-Min Son's contract, which will now run until the summer of 2026. Having joined the Club in August, 2015, Sonny, 32, has become a global star during his time with us and a modern-day great for Tottenham Hotspur,” read the statement by the club.

Scoring his first goals for Tottenham back in September, 2015, in a Europa League clash with Qarabag on his White Hart Lane debut, Sonny scored the first-ever goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, coming against Crystal Palace in April, 2019, before he followed up with his first-ever Champions League goal the following week, striking against Manchester City.

Part of the squad that reached the UEFA Champions League Final for the first time in 2019, in the following December he stunned the world with an incredible solo strike against Burnley as he carried the ball more than 80 yards before slotting home in front of the South Stand. A year later, that goal claimed the FIFA Puskas award making Son the first-ever Asian player to take the iconic prize.

In 2021/22, he enjoyed his best goalscoring season to date as he won the Premier League's Golden Boot with his 23 goals helping Tottenham to return to the Champions League.

Now into the Premier League's top 20 goalscorers of all time with 125 goals to his name which is the second-highest return of any Spurs player, this season he broke the Club's long-standing assist record in the Premier League with his 68th coming in December's 5-0 win over Southampton.

Captain of his nation, he has made 131 appearances for South Korea to date, finding the net 51 times and has featured for his country at the 2014, 2018, and 2022 FIFA World Cups. Voted AFC Asian International Player of the Year on a record four occasions, he won gold at the 2018 Asian Games while he reached the Asian Cup Final with Korea in 2015.