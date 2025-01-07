AFC Confirms Dates For Asian Cup To Be Held In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Kuala Lumpur: The upcoming edition of Asia's crown jewel – the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 – will take place from January 7 to February 5, 2027, across three cities – the Kingdom's capital Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar, marking the two-year countdown to the 19th edition of the Continent's most prestigious men's tournament.

A total of five stadiums in Riyadh will host the Continent's elite: the King Fahd Sports City Stadium, the King Saud University Stadium, Imam Mohammed Ibn Saud University Stadium, Kingdom Arena and the Al Shabab Stadium.

Two stadiums have been confirmed for Jeddah – the King Abdullah Sports City and the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium – with a new state-of-the-art venue to be built in Al Khobar, completing the world-class infrastructure set to provide the backdrop for Asia's top 24 national teams.

Chairperson of the Organising Committee for AFC Asian Cup (OCAC) Mariano V. Araneta Jr., who received an overview of the upcoming plans during the 3rd OCAC meeting in Riyadh, before the decisions were ratified by the AFC Executive Committee, said:“The record-setting AFC Asian Cup in Qatar exceeded all our expectations. In every way, Qatar 2023 has set the benchmark of excellence for all future editions of Asia's flagship tournament.



“We are resolute in our commitment to improve Asia's crown jewel with each passing edition and the foundations are now in place for Saudi Arabia to host a truly exceptional tournament in 2027.

“The focus of global football is now shifting towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we thank the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Local Organising Committee for their remarkable efforts thus far.

“We are confident that they will bring to bear their top-class hosting capabilities and warm hospitality for the benefit of everyone across the Continent and beyond, and we wish them the very best of success.”

President of Saudi Arabian Football Federation Yasser Al Misehal commented:“Confirming the dates and selecting the stadiums for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 is a strategic milestone in our journey to host the tournament. This announcement goes beyond simply identifying locations and schedules; it reflects the ongoing high-level collaboration between us and the AFC as we work towards delivering an exceptional tournament that fulfills the aspirations of the entire Asian continent.”

He added:“We are working tirelessly to ensure that the stadiums not only meet the highest international standards but also offer an unforgettable experience for both players and fans. With the tournament's timing optimally set for teams and supporters, we are confident that we will deliver a comprehensive sporting experience that extends beyond the matches themselves, creating a unique and integrated event that showcases Saudi Arabia's status as a hub for major international sporting events.”

Eighteen teams have already sealed their places at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027. The remaining berths will be decided via the Qualifiers Final Round, which is scheduled to commence from March 2025 and features six groups of four teams – confirmed at last month's draw – with the winners of each group to make up the final cast.