China’s top diplomat begins his annual New Year’s diplomatic tour to Africa

(MENAFN) China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, began his annual New Year’s tour to Africa on Sunday, continuing a 35-year tradition of strengthening Beijing’s growing influence on the resource-rich continent. This visit comes at a time when European influence is waning, and America's engagement remains uncertain. As the world awaits the return of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, with European leaders occupied by ongoing conflicts and domestic politics, Wang’s visit to Namibia, the Republic of Congo, Chad, and Nigeria highlights China’s steadfast commitment to Africa. Experts say the visit underscores China's growing financial support for the continent, which is burdened with significant debt, while also seeking more deals for essential minerals and expanding markets for its exports.



Analysts note that Wang's visits to these countries are not determined by external factors but serve as a reaffirmation of China’s unwavering dedication to Africa, contrasting with the approaches of the U.S., UK, and EU. The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson emphasized that China views Africa as a continent full of vitality and development potential. As China's economic growth slows, Africa presents an important market for Chinese goods, such as electric vehicles and solar panels, and a crucial space for Chinese infrastructure companies facing difficulties due to local governments' debt concerns. China also sees Africa’s support in the United Nations as vital to advancing its efforts to reshape global institutions.



While U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Angola was his only trip to sub-Saharan Africa during his presidency, China continues to prioritize Africa in its diplomatic strategy. This is evident in the support for African leaders and institutions, such as the African Union Commission, where candidates have highlighted China’s role in improving Africa's manufacturing capacity and education system. Wang’s visit to the Republic of Congo, which chairs the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), reflects China’s focus on implementing the outcomes of last year’s summit, where it pledged $51 billion in new financial aid. Beijing is also becoming more involved in regional security matters, which is why Wang visited Chad, following France’s troop withdrawal after a defense deal with Chad was unexpectedly canceled. Experts suggest that China's growing presence in Africa, especially in military partnerships, contrasts sharply with the decline of Western influence in the region, providing a new dynamic in African geopolitics.

