AC Milan captures Italian Super Cup after defeating Inter

(MENAFN) AC Milan secured a thrilling comeback victory over to capture the Italian Super Cup on Monday, with Tammy Abraham scoring a dramatic stoppage-time goal. The match, played at Al Awal Park at King Saud University in Riyadh, saw Inter Milan take the lead late in the first half. Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring with a close-range strike in stoppage time, and shortly after the break, Mehdi Taremi doubled Inter’s advantage in the 47th minute, putting Milan on the back foot.



However, AC Milan quickly responded in the second half. Theo Hernandez pulled one back for Milan with a well-executed free-kick in the 52nd minute, reigniting hope for the team. Then, in the 80th minute, Christian Pulisic found the equalizer, making it 2-2 and setting the stage for a tense finish.



With the match seemingly headed for extra time, it was Abraham who became the hero for Milan. In the 93rd minute, he scored a late goal, putting AC Milan ahead for the first time in the match, with a 3-2 lead that would hold until the final whistle. This dramatic late turn of events handed Milan the victory and their eighth Italian Super Cup title.



The win capped off a remarkable turnaround for AC Milan, showcasing their resilience and determination to secure the prestigious title.

