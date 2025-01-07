Lebanon’s premier urges for clear timetable for complete withdrawal of Israeli forces

(MENAFN) The Prime of Lebanon’s Caretaker Government, Najib Mikati, has called for a clear timetable for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the southern parts of Lebanon before the end of the 60-day period outlined in the ceasefire agreement signed in November. This call was made during a meeting with Amos Hochstein, the U.S. special envoy for the Middle East, in Beirut on Tuesday morning, as reported by the Lebanese National News Agency.



During their discussion, Mikati and Hochstein reviewed the progress of the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, which came into effect on November 27, 2024. Mikati emphasized the violations of the ceasefire by Israel, particularly its continuous attacks on southern cities, the systematic destruction of homes and infrastructure, and the violation of Lebanese airspace. He called for an immediate end to these attacks, underscoring the need for respect of the ceasefire terms.



Mikati expressed his firm stance that these violations and discussions about extending the ceasefire are unacceptable. He also held accountable the countries that supported the ceasefire agreement and the committee responsible for monitoring its implementation, stressing that they should be held responsible for any further breaches of the agreement.



Hochstein, for his part, described the meeting with Mikati as constructive. He also highlighted his visit to Naqoura in southern Lebanon on Monday, where he chaired a meeting with General Jasper Jeffers, head of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, to ensure that the verification of the ceasefire's implementation was proceeding smoothly.

