Cold Weather To Dominate Most Regions This Week

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 7 (Petra) – Temperatures are expected to dip slightly on Tuesday, bringing cold weather to most parts of Kingdom, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience milder conditions. Moderate easterly winds will prevail, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.The department has issued warnings of reduced visibility due to morning fog over mountainous areas and parts of the plains. Frost formation is also likely in high-altitude regions and desert areas during the early hours.Cold weather is set to continue Wednesday in most regions, with moderate temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds will appear, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.On Thursday, a slight rise in mercury levels is anticipated. While relatively cold weather will persist across most regions, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see milder conditions. High clouds will spread, with moderate southeasterly winds occasionally picking up speed.Friday's forecast indicated a mix of cold and mild weather, with cloud cover increasing over northern and central parts of the Kingdom by afternoon.Light rain is possible in parts of the northern regions. Winds are expected to shift to westerly and may become active, stirring dust in desert regions.The expected maximum and minimum temperatures for Tuesday are as follows: East Amman 12-4C, West Amman 10-2C, northern highlands 10-1C, Sharah Mountains 8-1C, Badia regions 14-3C, plains 12-4C, northern Jordan Valley 19-7C, southern Jordan Valley 22-11C, Dead Sea 20-11C, and Aqaba 22-12C.