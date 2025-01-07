‘Aadujeevitham’ Nominated For 72Nd Golden Reel Awards

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 7 (IANS) Oscar award winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has been nominated along with fellow sound designer Vijay Kumar for the prestigious 72nd Golden Reel Awards for their compelling work in one of Malayalam cinema's epic films, 'Aadujeevitham' ('The Goat Life').

Resul Pookutty took to his X timeline to share the news. He wrote, " It gives me immense pleasure to let you all know that myself and @vijaycanaries is nominated at the 72nd #goldenreelawards at #MPSE of America for our work in the #TheGoatLife. Thank you for letting us fly @DirectorBlessy @arrahman @PrithviOfficial"

The Golden Reel Awards are presented by the internationally renowned entity, the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE). The prestigious award is considered one of the most prized accolades in the world of sound editing.

'Aadujeevitham' or 'The Goat Life' will be competing with a number of international films including 'Emilia Perez', 'The Girl with the Needle' and 'Kneecap' in the Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing - Feature International category.

'Aadujeevitham', featuring actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, was directed by well known Malayalam director Blessy and is an adaptation of a novel by Benyamin by the same name. The book,which is based on a real life incident, tells the story of Najeeb, a migrant worker from Kerala who went to Saudi Arabia for employment and eventually ended up being a shepherd in the desert after a series of unfortunate developments. Helpless and forced into hard labour, Najeeb finally escaped his desert prison and returned to India.

The film, which had music by A R Rahman, had cinematography by K U Mohanan and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

Aadujeevitham, which came in for critical acclaim when it released last year, swept nine film awards at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards. The film won awards in a number of categories including Best Director (Blessy), Best Actor (Prithviraj) and Best Sound Mixing (Resul Pookutty and Sarath Mohan).