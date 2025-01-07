Apple Releases First Updates In 2025

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Apple has released its first software releases of 2025, with updates for and iPadOS 18.2.1 serving as bug-fix releases.

The updates for iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1 both have build number 22C161. They arrive just under a month after Apple released iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 to the public on December 11. That release included graphical changes such as Image Playground for Apple Intelligence, as well as Genmoji, and for 16 users, Visual Intelligence, among other features.

The 18.2.1 update is not a feature release version, and is much smaller in scope. Apple's release notes simply inform users that it consists of bug fixes that all users should install.

There do not seem to be updates available for the Apple Watch, macOS, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, nor HomePod at this time.

It may not be the only build Apple offers this week. It is expected to reach the second build of the current developer beta program, which includes iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3.

