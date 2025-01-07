WFP Condemns Occupation Attack On Aid Convoy In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The UN World Food Program (WFP) strongly condemned the "horrifying incident" that recently took place in the Gaza Strip, when a clearly marked WFP convoy was shot at by Israeli forces near the Wadi Gaza checkpoint.

The convoy, consisting of three vehicles carrying eight staff members, came under hostile fire despite having received all of the necessary clearances from Israeli occupation authorities, the statement said, adding that at least 16 bullets struck the vehicles.

The UN agency said that no staff members were injured in this incident.

"This unacceptable event is just the latest example of the complex and dangerous working environment that WFP and other agencies are operating in today. Security conditions in Gaza must urgently improve for lifesaving humanitarian assistance to continue."

WFP urged all parties to respect international humanitarian law, protect civilian lives, and allow safe passage for humanitarian aid.

