Anya Polytech & Fertilisers Makes Strong Market Debut With 22% Premium

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 2 (KNN) Anya Polytech & Fertilisers, a of HDPE & PP bags and agricultural inputs, marked its successful entry into public markets today with shares listing at Rs 17.10 on the NSE Emerge platform, representing a 22.14 percent premium over its initial price of Rs 14.

The company's capitalisation reached Rs 205.20 crore upon listing.

The Rs 44.80 crore SME issue garnered substantial investor interest during its initial public offering, achieving an oversubscription of more than 400 times.

The was offered in a price band of Rs 13-14 per share, with a minimum lot size of 10,000 shares. Prior to the public issue, the Uttar Pradesh-based company had secured Rs 12.74 crore through its anchor book on December 24.

The company intends to deploy the raised capital primarily for expansion of operations and working capital requirements.

Additionally, funds will be allocated toward establishing a 1 x 2 TPH biofuel pellet plant through Yara Green Energy, with the remaining proceeds designated for general corporate purposes.

The firm's diverse product portfolio includes zinc sulphate fertilisers, micronutrient mixtures, and trading operations in single super phosphate.

