Sol Heaven Partners With Globiancepay To Launch Solana's First Crypto Bank & FREE SOL Virtual Credit Cards

Whether you're new to or an experienced investor, Sol Heaven makes it easy to interact with the growing Solana network and leverage its unique benefits.

Key Features of Sol Heaven

1. Cards

Sol Heaven offers a variety of cards that allow users to easily spend their digital assets in real-world transactions. The cards can also be added to ApplePay to pay by Tap wherever you go. The Virtual Credit Cards as well as Physical Cards can be loaded with $SOL, other cryptocurrencies, eMoney, or fiat currency, providing users with flexibility when converting digital assets to spendable funds. As a starting offer FREE VIRTUAL SOL CREDIT CARDS are being offered to Solana users.

2. Cards & Web3

Sol Heaven integrates Web3 technology, enabling users to seamlessly connect their digital wallets to fund their cards. This feature offers the dual benefits of security and control, allowing users to transfer just the amount they intend to spend, promoting responsible and tailored financial management.

3. Secure Assets and insured EMoney

Security is a top priority at Sol Heaven. The platform offers advanced encryption and highly secure wallets to protect users' digital assets, ensuring safe storage from theft or loss. EMoney Tokens can even be insured - on the platform and also on external wallets!

4. Contributing to the SOLANA ECOSYSTEM

By transacting on the SOL HEAVEN platform, users do not only grow their portfolios but also support the Solana network, contributing to its development and growth.

25% of the platform's profits are dedicated to Hackathons, Subsidies for Free Listing & Marketing or donations to the DAO.



5. Exclusive Access to Token Launches and ICOs

As the first crypto bank on Solana, Sol Heaven offers exclusive access to token launches and ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings), giving users the opportunity to participate in promising emerging projects within the Solana ecosystem. A rapid listing program is planned to be launched in early 2025 allowing fast access to CEX Listing for Solana based tokens.

6. Staking

Sol Heaven allows users to stake their eMoney tokens and earn passive rewards.

Why Sol Heaven Stands Out

What truly sets Sol Heaven apart is its pioneering role as the first crypto bank on Solana, offering an all-in-one platform that combines secure wallets, staking services, and access to exclusive token launches. With the growing popularity of Solana's blockchain, Sol Heaven ensures fast and low-cost transactions, making it the go-to solution for users looking to interact with the crypto economy.

Message from CEO Vanitha Sengundhar

“I am thrilled to have launched Sol Heaven, the first crypto bank on Solana,” said Vanitha Sengundhar, CEO of Sol Heaven.“Our mission is to make digital asset management easier, more secure, and more rewarding for the Solana community. With our comprehensive suite of services, Sol Heaven empowers users to not only manage their crypto assets but also grow and spend them with ease. My goal is to allow.”

How to Join Sol Heaven

Sol Heaven is already open to sign-up and offering FREE VIRTUAL SOL CREDIT CARDS for it's users. Users can sign up today to explore the platform's full range of services, including staking, cards, and exclusive token launches. Sign up now at .

About Sol Heaven

Sol Heaven is the first crypto banking platform built to serve the Solana community. The platform offers a range of services, including multi-currency cards, staking opportunities, secure wallets, and exclusive access to token launches and ICOs. Sol Heaven is committed to making cryptocurrency more accessible, secure, and rewarding for users at every stage of their digital asset journey.

About GlobiancePay

GlobiancePay is a NeoBank that offers a comprehensive suite of services for businesses of all types. GlobiancePay's wide range of banking, payment, and financial features empower businesses with digital and traditional payment solutions that can be tailored to specific needs. Additional business features include; Tokenized securities, securities launchpad, and business 'Cloud Banking' with direct deposits. Quick-access deposit widgets, white-label services, and customizable card programs enable businesses to incorporate their distinct brand identity onto customized cards and white-label products.

