EAA Hosts Walk For Education Fair To Foster Community Engagement

Doha, Qatar: Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global development and education foundation, is hosting the Walk for Education: CSR & Sustainability Fair on January 24, 2025, in collaboration with the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA). Themed 'Help Educate Children,' the event aligns with the UN International Day of Education and aims to raise awareness and funds to support EAA's projects providing quality education to vulnerable and marginalized children worldwide.

All community members are invited to attend the fair at MIA Park on January 24, 2025 from 1pm until 9pm, and enjoy a day full of community engagement, fun activities, and meaningful support for education. The fair is expected to bring together over 10,000 attendees at MIA Park, including many schools and private corporations. The event will feature three symbolic walks, each led by corporate partners, where attendees can join to show their solidarity and support for education for marginalized children. A football tournament will also take place, with schools competing in three ages from 10 to 12 years. Winners will receive trophies and special awards for Best Player, Best Goal, and Best Goalkeeper. Additionally, school groups will showcase their creativity through stage performances, including music, dance, and cultural presentations.

The public is encouraged to help educate children by contributing to the construction of two Assalam schools for underprivileged and disabled children in Qatar. Through the 'Buy a Brick and Build a School' campaign, individuals can donate QAR 100 per brick, with all proceeds dedicated to building Assalam school that ensure access to quality education for marginalized and vulnerable children in Qatar.

Private corporates can participate through various sponsorship categories ranging from QAR 5,000 to QAR 200,000. These corporates will showcase their CSR and sustainability efforts, engage with the public, and support EAA's mission to provide education for marginalized children. Of the sponsorship proceeds, 100% will directly fund education projects, while also promoting sports, health, and inclusion among students in Qatar.

The fair will also offer a variety of engaging community activities. For art enthusiasts, there will be calligraphy and art workshops where participants can express their creativity through drawing and sketching. For children, there will be fun games and activities, including bouncy castles and fun games. Food & Beverage vendors will provide meals and refreshments, with a percentage of all sales proceeds supporting EAA's educational projects in Qatar.

Parintaj Ankleshvria, Director of Communications and Private Sector Partnerships at EAA Foundation, commented:“The Walk for Education Fair exemplifies the power of partnerships in driving quality education and sustainable development. By uniting schools, private corporations, and the broader community, we aim to create learning opportunities that empower underprivileged children to realize their potential. This event reflects our shared commitment to advancing education, fostering inclusion, and building a brighter, more equitable future for all. I strongly encourage private corporations to participate and showcase their CSR and sustainability initiatives, as their involvement is vital to creating lasting impact and ensuring that every child has access to quality education.”

The fair offers an exceptional opportunity to highlight the power of partnerships in fostering social inclusion and empowerment. It emphasizes the importance of collective efforts to support education, enabling marginalized and vulnerable children to thrive. Through this collaboration, the event aligns with EAA's sustainability goals, notably Quality Education for All (SDG4), Good Health and Well-Being (SDG3), and Partnerships for the Goals (SDG17), demonstrating how community and corporate partnerships can create lasting, positive impact through education.

Attendees are welcome to support educating marginalized children globally through donations and contributions to building schools in Qatar.