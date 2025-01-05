QRCS Completes Multi-Specialization Surgical Convoy In Sudan's Northern State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed a multi-specialization surgical convoy in Northern State in Sudan, as part of its ongoing humanitarian initiative to support the affected communities.

In a statement on Sunday, QRCS reported that the medical delegation from Doha performed 250 pediatric, urology, and general surgeries, in coordination with the of (MOH) and Dongola Specialized Hospital, highlighting that the medical convoy helped provide for poor displaced and local patients, as well as relieve pressure on the health system in Northern State, where such surgeries are much needed, according to statements by the states MOH.

Director-General of Northern State MOH, Dr. Satti Hassan Satti, stated that the health system is heavily in demand due to overpopulation, therefore, such free, high-quality medical services are crucial for vulnerable groups, emphasizing that the medical convoy represents an invaluable support for the state.

Through its humanitarian organizations, Qatar plays an active role in providing health services for the people of Sudan, added Dr. Satti, emphasizing that this surgical convoy represents one further step towards stronger collaboration between QRCS and Northern States MOH.