PM Modi's Visionary Approach: Leveraging PBD To Enhance India's Global Profile Through Tourism, Diaspora Engagement

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Under the leadership of Prime Narendra Modi, India has made remarkable strides in its efforts to boost tourism, deepen cultural exchanges, and elevate its global profile. One of the most significant achievements in this regard is the launch of the 'Chalo India' campaign.

This is an initiative designed to harness the power and influence of the Indian diaspora in promoting India as a vibrant and diverse destination.

The campaign is a direct response to Prime Minister Modi's call for members of the Indian diaspora to invite at least five foreign friends to visit India, with a view to fostering cross-cultural connections and promoting India's unique offerings across the globe.

Odisha, which is rich in history, culture, and natural beauty, comes under the spotlight. It is at the forefront of this transformative tourism drive. As a prominent tourism hub, Odisha's vibrant landscapes, ancient temples, pristine beaches, and wildlife sanctuaries embody the essence of India's diverse heritage.

The Chalo India initiative has already begun to showcase Odisha's vast tourism potential, positioning the state as a key player in India's growing tourism sector.

Through the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention, the world will witness

Odisha's contribution to India's cultural and tourism identity, shining a spotlight on its remarkable diversity.

The Chalo India initiative not only promotes tourism but also invites diaspora members to actively engage in spreading India's cultural richness.

Through the campaign, they are encouraged to serve as ambassadors for Incredible India, facilitating the introduction of foreign visitors to India's unparalleled cultural and historical landmarks.

The fact that there is no upper limit on how many friends a diaspora member can invite to India is a testament to the belief that every individual's contribution matters in creating an authentic global dialogue.

The PBD celebrations will highlight the extraordinary achievements of the Indian diaspora worldwide.

This year's exhibitions, focused on the Ramayana, technology, and the archiving of the history of the diaspora, offer a glimpse into how Indian expatriates have become a vehicle for the propagation of India's cultural ethos and values.

By acting as emissaries for India, the diaspora has demonstrated its vital role in not just promoting tourism but also preserving and sharing the traditions that define India.