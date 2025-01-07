Qatar Moves Up Nine Places In Global Quality Of Life Ranking

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) M Mazharul Haque | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar ranks ninth in a global ranking of 88 countries on the Quality of Life 2025 by Numbeo, moving up nine places compared to its 18th position in 2024.

The country's score on the index is 193.3, a significant improvement from 165.9 in 2024. These scores are higher than most of the countries in the region.

The Quality of Life Index is an estimation of the overall quality of life in a country or city. It considers various factors that influence quality of life, including purchasing power, pollution levels, housing affordability, cost of living, safety, healthcare quality, commute times, and climate conditions.

The index is designed to provide a comparative measure, where a higher index value indicates a better quality of life. The index is based on data and user surveys collected by Numbeo. These surveys reflect the perceptions and experiences of visitors to the Numbeo website regarding multiple aspects of quality of life. The index is calculated using an empirical formula that assigns weights to each factor based on its importance.



According to the latest statistics, among GCC countries, Oman ranks fourth on the index. The United Arab Emirates is ranked 20th with a score of 177, followed by Saudi Arabia in 21st place, also with a score of 177. Kuwait ranks 34th with a score of 160.6.

Qatar ranks above many developed countries like Sweden, Austria, New Zealand, Australia, Germany, and the United States in the top 15 countries on the index. They are ranked 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th respectively.

Luxembourg tops the list with 220.1 points, followed by the Netherlands in second place with 211.3 points, and Denmark in third place with 209.9 points. Luxembourg and Netherlands had been ranked first and second in 2024 as well.

In Asia, the Middle East and Africa region, Qatar ranks second after Oman. In other countries of Asia, Japan ranks 17th on the index with a score of 185.2; Taiwan ranks 33rd with a score of 160.7; Singapore 38th with a score of 152.8; and South Korea 41st with a score of 147.7.

According to Numbeo's statistics updated this month, Qatar achieved the highest score on the Purchasing Power Index (185.7 points) among all countries ranked. On the Safety Index, Qatar scored 84.2, also the highest among all countries. On the Healthcare Index, Qatar scored 73.4, which is classified as 'High.'

Numbeo is one of the world's largest cost-of-living databases.