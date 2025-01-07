Samir Kochhar Talks About His Comedy Debut In ‘Moonwalk’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Samir Kochhar, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released streaming title 'Moonwalk', has said that his role in the project allowed him to push his limits as an actor.

The project marks his debut in comedy. Playing Maddy, a character that navigates the highs and lows of a comedy-thriller, Samir has received widespread praise for stepping into uncharted territory with finesse.

The role of Maddy required a fine balance of humor and suspense, pushing Samir to tap into unexplored aspects of his craft.

Talking about the same, Samir shared,“Maddy was unlike any character I've played before. Comedy is all about timing, and combining it with the tension of a thriller made this role uniquely challenging. It pushed me to my limits as an actor, and I couldn't be happier with the response”.

Critics have lauded Moonwalk for its innovative storytelling and Samir's seamless ability to switch between moments of laughter and intrigue. Fans, too, have embraced this new facet of the actor, taking to social media to applaud his refreshing performance.

The series also stars Anshumaan Pushkar, Nidhi Singh, Sheeba Chadha, and Geentanjali Kulkarni. The series pits two thieves against each other over love.

Tarik Pandey (essayed by Anshumaan Pushkar), a thief is up against the arms with Maddy (played by Samir Kochhar) to win the heart of the girl of their dreams, Chandani (played by Nidhi Singh). The two men decide the fate of their over the challenge, the challenge requires them to steal the better item to win her love.

Meanwhile, an aging gangster, his son who wants to be a teacher, an uptight cop, Chandani's jealous former love interest add to the chaos, leading to an unexpected showdown as all players compete for the ultimate prize, a moonrock.

'Moonwalk' is available to stream on Jio Cinema.