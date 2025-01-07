Shura Council Discusses Teachers' Impact On Fostering National Identity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Shura Council held yesterday its ordinary weekly session at Tamim bin Hamad Hall at the Shura Council's headquarters. The session was chaired by Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

At the outset of the session, Secretary-General of the Shura Council, H E Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud, read out the agenda and endorsed the minutes of the previous session.

The council deliberated on the request for a public discussion submitted by a number of Their Excellencies the members of the council on teachers and their impact on fostering the values of national identity.

Speaker of the Shura Council, Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, stated that the State of Qatar significantly prioritises young generations, in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership and stemming from its interest in reinforcing decent behavior and maintaining national and cultural identity.



He invoked article 22 of the constitution which emphasizes that the state protects young people from implications of corruption and exploitation, as well as deleterious consequences of physical, mental, and spiritual neglect, and provides an environment conducive for fostering their talents in a range of fields guided by proper education.

Al Ghanim underscored the pivotal role of teachers in building national ethos of young generations through ingraining values and precepts in their hearts and shaping the role model, highlighting that the Shura Council gives foremost priority to this matter.

For their part, Their Excellencies the members of the council underlined that teachers undertake a sublime mission that goes beyond education to encompass instilling the values of national identity, pointing out that with the dramatic rise in the number of teachers recruited from a wide diversity of nationalities and cultures, challenges have emerged concerning the impact of these cultures and values on students, thereby prompting the enhancement of awareness-raising programs to foster the Qatari identity and help them internalize these values.

The members of the council inquired as to whether the Ministry of Education and Higher Education offers any rehabilitative programs for teachers recruited from abroad to entrench national values and identity, with an emphasis on the community's privacies and religious and cultural legacy, underscoring the importance of evaluating these programs, if any, along with their effectiveness and commitment of schools to them, particularly private schools.

The members of the council noted that such programs should introduce the culture and identity of the Qatari community to ensure the educational process aligns with the national trajectory.

Having deliberated on this matter, the members of the council stressed the importance of incorporating relevant provisions into the agreements concerning the recruitment of teachers from abroad, compelling them to internalize the community's culture and respect its identity, underlining that such agreements should be reviewed to ensure equilibrium between safeguarding national identity and capitalizing on global talents.

Having confirmed that the discussions concurred in achieving the balance between cultural openness and safeguarding national identity, with an emphasis on teachers' role in bolstering the community's values and culture, the council decided to refer the public discussion request to the Education, Culture, Sports, and Information Affairs Committee to be thoroughly scrutinized, in terms of the overall aspects and submitted to the council accordingly.

The session continued, during which the council approved a bill concerning the national emblem and referred it to the esteemed government, following a review of the report from the Committee on Internal and External Affairs and a discussion of its details by Their Excellencies the members of the council.

In addition, the council deliberated on a report regarding the visit of Shura Council's Qatar-Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Group to the Parliament of Georgia in September 2024, as part of strengthening bilateral ties.