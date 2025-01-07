Qatar Safest Country For Expats To Live In 2025: Report

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is the safest country in the Middle East, and eighth safest in the world, for expats to live in in 2025, according to recent statistics from Expatriate Group, a global conglomerate dedicated to providing international healthcare insurance for expats living, working, or studying abroad.

The latest report, which collected data on 128 countries, used the Global Peace to measure stability and conflict risk, the Crime Rate Index to measure the level of crime, and the percentage risk of natural disasters to measure the likelihood of such events.

Each country was assigned a score in each category, which was then used to calculate an overall score to determine the final ranking of the safest countries for expats.

Writing about Qatar, the report noted that aside from Singapore, Qatar is the only country on their top 10 safest countries ranking to be located outside of Europe.



“Coming eighth overall, Qatar ranks second for the lowest crime rate in the world. The country has strict laws and strong law enforcement, which contribute to an environment where violent crime is rare and petty crimes, such as theft, are infrequent. This sense of safety extends to public spaces, which helps make Qatar a comfortable place to live and work,” the report added.

It noted that political stability is another key factor in Qatar's safety.

“The country enjoys a stable governance structure and is largely free from political unrest. It has a focus on economic development and maintaining good international relations, which ensures a secure environment for residents.”

The Expatriate Group report also pointed out that natural disaster risks in Qatar are minimal due to its geographical location.

“The country is not prone to earthquakes, hurricanes, or flooding, though the arid climate does mean there are occasional sandstorms. However, these are generally well-anticipated and managed, with clear guidelines put in place to ensure public safety,” it said.

In terms of GCC rankings, Bahrain, in 13th position, comes next to Qatar, while Kuwait (15th), Oman (24th), UAE (30th), and Saudi Arabia (54th) follow in that order.

In terms of crime rates, the report also named Qatar as having the second-lowest crime in the world with a Crime Index of 16.0.

Over the years, Qatar has consistently been considered one of the safest countries in the world, offering a secure environment for both residents and visitors.

Qatar boasts a highly efficient and well-trained police force with a strong presence throughout the country. They maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards crime, ensuring swift and decisive action against offenders.

Also, the nation has invested heavily in cutting-edge security technology, including surveillance systems, facial recognition software, and intelligence-gathering capabilities. This robust infrastructure allows for proactive identification and prevention of potential threats.

Qatar's harmonious multicultural society fosters a sense of community and mutual respect. The government actively promotes tolerance and understanding, minimising social unrest and conflicts. Qatar has also implemented various initiatives to enhance women's safety and empowerment. These measures include dedicated women's police stations, legal protections against gender-based violence, and initiatives promoting women's participation in the workforce.