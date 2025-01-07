Florence Pugh Feels She Abused Herself While Working On Folk-Horror ‘Midsommar’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 7 (IANS) star Florence Pugh, who received praise for her work in the Ari Aster directorial 'Midsommar', has shared that she is not likely to do a role like 'Midsommar'.

Furnishing the reason behind the same, the said that she feels like she abused herself while playing the film's protagonist Dani, a grief-stricken American woman who has a psychological breakdown when she joins her toxic boyfriend on a trip to a Swedish midsummer festival, reports 'Variety'.

The actress made the revelation during a recent interview on the 'Reign with Josh Smith' podcast. She said she's“learned how to” protect herself as an actor over the years, and part of that is knowing when you just can't do a role again.

“There have been some roles where I've given too much and I've been broken for a long while afterwards”, the actress said.“Like when I did 'Midsommar', I definitely felt like I abused myself in the places that I got myself to go”.

“The nature of figuring these things out is you need to go, 'Alright, well, I can't do that again because that was too much'”, she continued.“But then I look at that performance and I'm really proud of what I did, and I'm proud of what came out of me. I don't regret it. But, yeah, there's definitely things that you have to respect about yourself”.

As per 'Variety', any abuse that Pugh suffered during the making of 'Midsommar' was strictly self-inflicted.

She has nothing but praise for director Ari Aster and told The New York Times last year that he's“peculiar in a mad genius kind of a way” and“a stand-up comedian at heart”.

She added,“Once you laugh at one thing, he will try and make you laugh at all the other things. He'll keep going and everybody will be crying in fits of laughter”.