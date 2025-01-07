Dense Fog Reduces Visibility In Different Parts Of Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 7 (IANS) Dense fog in Rajasthan has reduced the visibility to 30 metres in different parts of the state on Tuesday. The Met Department has also warned of dense fog and intense cold waves in parts of the desert state for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The state administration has extended school holidays in 24 districts in response to the harsh weather conditions.

Residents are resorting to bonfires for warmth, and visibility has been significantly reduced due to dense fog in several areas.

According to the Meteorological Centre, an active western disturbance is likely to impact Rajasthan before Makar Sankranti. Between January 10 and 12, districts in the Jaipur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, and Ajmer divisions are expected to experience cloudy skies, with light to moderate rainfall anticipated in many areas.

On Tuesday, a fog alert was issued for Alwar, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Dausa, Jaipur, Sikar, Sriganganagar, Bikaner, and Hanumangarh.

In the past 24 hours, dense fog across Rajasthan, including Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh, caused maximum temperatures to drop to 10°Celsius on Monday disrupting normal life in the state.

Following the weather alert, winter vacations for students from classes 1 to 8 have been extended in 23 districts, including Jaipur. In Alwar, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Behror-Kotputli, Sawai Madhopur, Bikaner, Khairthal-Tijara, Jhunjhunu, Jhalawar, and Churu, school holidays have been announced till January 11, while in Kota, Deeg, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Baran, and Chittorgarh, holidays have been announced till January 9.

The state government has announced holidays in Jaipur, Karauli, Bhilwara, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Beawar, and Tonk till January 8, while in Deedwana-Kuchaman, holidays for students up to class 5 have been extended until January 8.

Rain will also likely occur in Bikaner, Bharatpur, and Jaipur divisions between January 10 and 12.

Cold wave and foggy conditions are also prevailing in many parts of neighbouring Haryana. Some cities have witnessed rainfall as well adding to the chill.