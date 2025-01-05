Musical Editor Of Masterchef Project Anton Vovk Killed In Action

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Anton Vovk, a musical editor for the popular show MasterChef and several other projects, was killed in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This was announced on the official Instagram page of the STB channel, Ukrinform reports.

"A great loss for our Starlight family. Anton had been with us since 2011," the channel's statement reads.

Initially working with the STB channel, Anton became a senior editor at Starlight Production in 2020. He dedicated a decade to the MasterChef team and contributed to projects like Ukraine's Got Talent, My Secret, Hell's Flour, and Come Dine With Me.

Anton served in Ukraine's 95th Air Assault Brigade as a junior sergeant. He received over ten awards and honors, including the Golden Cross for bravery and successfully completing combat missions.

He was killed on December 28, 2024, during combat operations.

Anton is survived by his wife and two daughters.

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, Andrii Androsovych, a cameraman from Telebachennia Hromady in the town of Yuzhne, also died on the frontlines.