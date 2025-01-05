Muscat Stock Exchange sees robust growth in market value in 2024

(MENAFN) The Muscat (MSX) experienced a substantial rise in market value, gaining approximately OMR 3.8 billion in 2024. This growth was fueled by higher share prices of listed companies, capital expansions by some firms, and new company listings in the closed market.



By the end of 2024, the total market value of securities on MSX reached OMR 27.595 billion. Publicly listed companies accounted for OMR 12.332 billion, marking an increase of OMR 3.365 billion.



The closed market also showed significant growth, with its market value rising to OMR 10.953 billion, up by OMR 550 million. Conversely, the bonds and sukuk segment recorded a decline of OMR 122.3 million, closing at approximately OMR 4.309 billion.



New company listings contributed to an 11% increase in trading value, which reached OMR 1.257 billion in 2024, compared to OMR 1.132 billion in 2023. The number of executed transactions surged by 39 percent, rising from 184,000 to over 257,000 trades.

